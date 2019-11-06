MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first accumulating snow of the season is falling on southern Minnesota, and it’s expected to continue into the middle of the morning rush.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow, which is falling in an area extending from the southern Twin Cities metro to the Iowa border and into western Wisconsin, will continue until around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It’s expected to taper off from west to east following daybreak.
Drivers are advised to take it slow and beware of snow-slick roads. Ali Lucia reports there have been dozens of crashes in the south metro already Wednesday morning.
This is going to be an ugly commute in the south metro; this is one of many @MnDOTtraffic cameras that @Ali_Lucia is watching (this view in the Burnsville area). Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get into work safely and to brush this coating to 2″ of light, fluffy snow off pic.twitter.com/BbpeGMDEaO
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 6, 2019
At 5:25 am, all roads in southeast Minnesota reported as completely covered by https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli
📷: #MnDOT plowcam on Hwy 52 in #rochmn#mnwx pic.twitter.com/6JkPSaJN6O
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) November 6, 2019
The National Weather Service say a winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. for southern Minnesota, adding that some communities could see an additional 2 inches of snow on top of what fell overnight. Flurries are also expected in parts of southern Minnesota later Wednesday.
Looking ahead, skies will clear through the day, leading to a chilly night. Overnight lows will hit the single digits in southern Minnesota where the fresh snow blankets the ground.
