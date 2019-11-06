



The first accumulating snow of the season is falling on southern Minnesota, and it’s expected to continue into the middle of the morning rush.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow, which is falling in an area extending from the southern Twin Cities metro to the Iowa border and into western Wisconsin, will continue until around 8 a.m. Wednesday. It’s expected to taper off from west to east following daybreak.

Drivers are advised to take it slow and beware of snow-slick roads. Ali Lucia reports there have been dozens of crashes in the south metro already Wednesday morning.

This is going to be an ugly commute in the south metro; this is one of many @MnDOTtraffic cameras that @Ali_Lucia is watching (this view in the Burnsville area). Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get into work safely and to brush this coating to 2″ of light, fluffy snow off pic.twitter.com/BbpeGMDEaO — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 6, 2019