Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 300 crashes and spin-outs Wednesday morning as the first accumulating snow of the season fell on southern Minnesota.
From 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were 180 crashes and 113 spin-outs statewide. While 16 of the crashes involved injuries, none were serious or fatal.
The snow fell on southern Minnesota overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute, dropping about 2 inches in the south metro and more than 5 inches in the area where Interstate 90 intersects with Interstate 35.
Another round of light snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon, mostly along the Iowa border.
You must log in to post a comment.