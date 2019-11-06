  • WCCO 4On Air

Crash, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 300 crashes and spin-outs Wednesday morning as the first accumulating snow of the season fell on southern Minnesota.

From 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were 180 crashes and 113 spin-outs statewide. While 16 of the crashes involved injuries, none were serious or fatal.

The snow fell on southern Minnesota overnight and into the Wednesday morning commute, dropping about 2 inches in the south metro and more than 5 inches in the area where Interstate 90 intersects with Interstate 35.

Another round of light snow is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon, mostly along the Iowa border.

