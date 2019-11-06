MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 3-year-old girl is alive thanks to the quick actions of a deputy following a serious crash Monday afternoon.
According to CBS affiliate KIMT, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a serious injury accident shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at 85th Street and 70th Avenue Northeast in Farmington Township.
There, a 38-year-old Chatfield man allegedly failed to stop his vehicle at an intersection and hit another vehicle containing a 34-year-old driver and her 3-year-old daughter, who was properly buckled in the backseat.
When deputies arrived, the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse. So, the deputy performed CPR for 20 minutes until help arrived.
The girl, identified as Evelyn Mckenzie, was then flown to St. Mary’s Hospital where she was eventually revived.
The Chatfield man was on probation for a DUI in Olmsted County. After the crash, he admitted to using meth two days before. He was arrested on an apprehension order for violating probation.
