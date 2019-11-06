  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities in Carver County say a man was shot in the face and chest while duck hunting over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 61-year-old was hunting in Hollwood Township on Sunday when his hunting partner’s shotgun went off, striking him.

The 61-year-old was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident happened after his hunting partner set his gun down to secure the boat.

The Carver County Sherrif’s office is still investigating.

