MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a severely malnourished dog.
The animal was located in the area of State Highway 79 and County Road J in the Township of Sherman.
If you have any information please contact the sheriff’s office referencing the case number 19-12355 or anonymously here.
