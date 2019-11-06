ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Again this year, the St. Paul Police Department and students from St. Paul Public schools have been collecting food items for people in need.
The initiative is all to help local families who may be struggling to put food on the table this holiday season. On Wednesday, items collected from the food drive were brought to the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul.
Last year 49,000 people in need were able to access 860,000 pounds of food. This food shelf, like many others, are seeing more people looking for resources to feed their families.
Officers and students alike believe working together to help others promotes positive relations.
“I think that the young people get a great deal out of it seeing an officer come to this building that’s not coming here for a negative reason. I think that is more important and I think the officers have a lot of fun with this,” said Dawn Selly, Hallie Q Brown Community Center.
St Paul police hope to continue working to strengthen ties in the community as they work together to solve the issue of crime here in the capital city.
