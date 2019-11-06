  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blake Neumann, Rogers Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rogers police officer died unexpectedly Wednesday morning while off-duty, according to police.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Rogers police officer, Blake Neumann, died unexpectedly this morning while off-duty. Officer Neumann was a well-respected and knowledgeable officer, and had honorably served our city since 2014,” police said in a Twitter post.

Police say Neumann leaves behind a fiancé and two young children.

“Our police department family, and city staff, are mourning our tremendous loss, and will miss Blake greatly,” police said.

Rogers police say a squad will be parked in front of its police department in remembrance of Neumann while police work with his family for final arrangements.

Comments