Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Veteran’s Day, Spirit of The Lake Yoga, in Excelsior is giving back to Veteran’s with a free-will donation class on Saturday, November 9.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Veteran’s Day, Spirit of The Lake Yoga, in Excelsior is giving back to Veteran’s with a free-will donation class on Saturday, November 9.
Veteran’s are invited to attend the class as a thank you for their service, with all other attendees invited to donate, benefiting Veteran’s Yoga Project.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.