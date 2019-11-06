Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 53-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in western Wisconsin for his 10th drunken driving offence.
As of last year, the maximum penalty for being convicted of a 10th DWI in Wisconsin is 15 years in prison.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says state troopers found the Tomah man around 6 p.m. in a stalled vehicle blocking a lane of traffic on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
The man showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He is currently in the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges.
WCCO is not naming the man because he has yet to be formally charged.
