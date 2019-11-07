Comments
Minneapolis police found a 75-year-old male with “grave injuries” on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers believe there was a verbal exchange on a Metro Transit Bus between the victim and a suspect, believed to be in his 20’s.
When the victim got off of the bus, the suspect, and three other people, followed him.
An assault took place, and the victim fell and struck his head.
That victim is currently at Hennepin County Medical Center, while the case is under investigation.
