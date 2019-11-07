  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in northwestern Minnesota left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 4:20 p.m. on Highway 219 near Eckvoll Township. A Nissan Frontier was going south on the highway when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on with a Jeep Cherokee.

Emergency crews airlifted both drivers from the scene. The driver of the Nissan, 58-year-old Kevin McCormick of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The driver of the Jeep, a 43-year-old woman, was brought to a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers says neither weather nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

