MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “One for you and one for me.” Is that how your holiday shopping usually goes?

According to a recent JLL retail survey, about 53% of shoppers plan on buying a gift for themselves this holiday season.

Clothes and shoes topped the self-gift list, followed by electronics.

Additionally, the survey found 38% of shoppers will purchase their gifts from Amazon, compared to 36% who will buy from Walmart and about 30% who will shop at Target.

