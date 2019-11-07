Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You might want to check your fridge or freezer if you have chicken in there.
Simmons Prepared Foods is recalling millions of pounds of fresh and frozen chicken, which might have metal in the packaging.
They include ready-to-cook whole chickens, wings and breast meat.
The chicken was sold in some Minnesota stores. The items were made between October 21 and November 4 of this year.
