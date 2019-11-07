  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are asking again for the public’s help finding 51-year-old Adam Peckham.

According to the department, Peckham was last seen July 25 around 1 p.m. at the Cloverleaf Trailer Park in St. Cloud. It’s believed Peckham left on a bicycle and was heading toward work on the northwest side of the city, but he never arrived.

Adam Peckham (credit: St. Cloud Police Department)

Peckham is described as a white man standing at 6-feet-2-inches tall, and weighing 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball hat, a St. Cloud State University jersey and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Peckham’s whereabouts, or have made contact with him, police ask you call the department at 320-251-1200.

