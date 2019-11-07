MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The District Court of Aitkin County charged Joshua Karjala, 34, with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly strangling Michelle Mary Mae, 35, in early October.
A criminal complaint says Karjala and Mae had arranged to meet each other at his residence for an intimate encounter. He taped the murder, which took place during drug-induced sex.
A judge has set his unconditional bail at $5 million.
Law enforcement found the victim’s missing Jeep on Oct. 4, and then spent the next 10 days searching for her in a five mile radius of the car. Police used K-9s and drones in the search, and looked in nearby bodies of water.
On Oct. 15, the body was found when authorities executed a search warrant at the house of Karjala.
According to a complaint, officers found a trap door in the residence. He had hidden the victim’s body, and some of her clothing, behind a newly constructed cinder block wall.
He now faces up to 40 years in prison.
