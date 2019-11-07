  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is remembering a member of our family who made us smile for decades.

Allan Lotsberg, who starred as Willie Ketchem on “Clancy and Willie” in the 1960s and 70s, passed away Thursday morning, according to his wife Jackie.

John Gallos and Allan Lotsberg on “Clancy and Willie” (credit: CBS)

She says even decades after the show, people would recognize him and share their memories.

In recent years, he was also a regular in the Twin Cities theater scene.

Lotsberg was 87 years old.

