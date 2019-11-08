MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old boy faces a serious charge after he allegedly ran through a St. Paul high school with a loaded handgun Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. at Humboldt High School. There, a school resource officer (SRO) was told by school employees that a 16-year-old was walking toward the school.

The school resource officer knew the teen as having multiple felony warrants for his arrest and that he is a suspect in another theft case, according to the complaint.

When the SRO yelled for the teen suspect to put his hands up, the teen initially complied, but he then attempted to flee. The teen ran into Humboldt High School, ran through the cafeteria, exited another door and ran through nearby residential yards. He was eventually detained by a resident.

When police arrived, they placed the teen under arrest and found a Smith and Wesson .380 Bodyguard firearm in his right front pocket. It was loaded with a round in the chamber and four additional rounds in the magazine.

The teen faces one delinquency felony count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

School officials, who called the teen a former student, released a note to parents Thursday: