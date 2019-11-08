MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Blaine man faces felony charges after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle departing a gas station in St. Paul before a U.S. Marshal intervened and shot him.

Alize Jovon Cleaves is charged with assault and discharging a weapon at an occupied vehicle in connection to the Nov. 6 incident. He’s currently in custody at the Ramsey County Jail.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred at a gas station located at 500 7th St. E. in St. Paul at around 5 p.m. Cleaves was in the fuel pumps area of the gas station when he allegedly began shooting at a Dodge Avenger with multiple people inside as it was leaving. No one in the vehicle was injured from the shooting.

The complaint says that meanwhile, there were three Deputy U.S. Marshals at the gas station, with one of them refueling their vehicle. After witnessing the shooting, the U.S. Marshal outside the vehicle identified himself as a U.S. Marshal and told Cleaves to drop his gun. Cleaves instead turned toward the U.S Marshal still holding the gun.

The U.S. Marshal then shot Cleaves twice, fearing for the safety of other customers and his own life, the complaint said.

The U.S. Marshals immediately provided aid to Cleaves, who was taken to the hospital and survived his gunshot wounds.

In a later interview, Cleaves admitted to having the gun, which he purchased on the street. He said he shot at the other vehicle because one of occupants said they had a gun, which Cleaves did not see. He said he shot at the departing Dodge in order to protect his family.

The Dodge was located later by police, and at least three bullet strikes were found. Forensic analysis is ongoing.

If convicted, Cleaves could face up to 10 years in prison on the shooting charge and up to seven years for each assault charge.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating both shooting incidents.