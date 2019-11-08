Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, and now a new survey reveals which Thanksgiving foods people like the least.
Let’s just say that if you love cranberry sauce, you may not have to share. It’s the least liked, with 46% saying canned cranberry sauce is “disgusting.”
Green Bean Casserole comes in second, with 25 percent saying they skip it, followed by sweet potatoes and then pumpkin pie.
Amazingly enough, turkey founds out the top five.
