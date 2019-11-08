Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A family and a community will say goodbye Friday to a boy who was hit and killed riding his bike to school.
Funeral services will be held in Eagan for Patric Vitek.
The boy was biking to Dakota Hills Middle School last Friday when a car hit him on Diffley Road.
It was his 13th birthday. He died at the hospital.
The driver did stop and the investigation is ongoing.
Patric was also a youth hockey player, and that community has been paying their respects, too.
Funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church.
