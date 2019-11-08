Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rane Snell was last seen Thursday at his residence in Marble, Minnesota, before he left while everyone was sleeping.
Snell is described as 5-foot-9, 230 pounds with green eyes, brown hair and unknown clothing description.
Anyone with information on Snell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-910-0546.
