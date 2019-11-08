  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Itasca County, Marble, Missing Teen, Rane Snell


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rane Snell was last seen Thursday at his residence in Marble, Minnesota, before he left while everyone was sleeping.

Rane Snell (credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

Snell is described as 5-foot-9, 230 pounds with green eyes, brown hair and unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information on Snell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-910-0546.

Comments