Comments
Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon.
This week, Minneapolis Animal Care & Control are showing off Spider, a 7-year-old medium-hair cat.
“He came to the shelter in mid-October when his owner went to the hospital and was no longer able to care him,” the agency said. “Spider is a little shy but will come out to see you for pets. Volunteers say he will purr and drool while you love him up! Spider may be a senior kitty, but he still has plenty of love to give. In honor of Adopt a Senior Animal Month in November, Spider’s adoption fee has been waived.”
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.