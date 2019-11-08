MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While temperatures aren’t even expected to reach the average highs for this time of year, it’ll feel relatively warm this weekend in Minnesota.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that after a chilly morning Friday the mercury will start to rise, with temps climbing to the low-to-mid 30s in the Twin Cities.
Saturday looks to be even warmer, with highs in the metro expected to hit 40 degrees – just 5 degrees shy of the average high for early November. That’ll feel somewhat fall-like after a week of temperatures typical for late January.
Enjoy the relative warmth while it lasts, because another arctic blast is on the way.
Cold Canadian air will descend on Minnesota early Sunday morning, making for a bitterly cold start to the workweek.
Monday’s highs look to only reach the teens in the Twin Cities, setting up the possibility of breaking a record set back in 1986, when the high was just 18 degrees.
Overnight lows Monday are expected to hit the single digits, especially in parts of southern Minnesota hit by this week’s snow, which left one community with more than 5 inches of accumulation.
As for the next chance for snow, that looks to come Wednesday. As for hope of a real late November warm-up, there’s no sign of one yet.
