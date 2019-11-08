MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nerstrand Meats and Catering is voluntarily recalling three jerky-style meat products that may have been contaminated due to improper processing.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), inspectors discovered the processing discrepancy during a routine inspection.
The MDA has not received any reports of illnesses due to consumption of this product.
Products subject to recall are Regular Beef Strips, Cajun Beef Strips and Smoked Turkey Strips produced between May 1 and October 31, 2019.
The beef and turkey strips were sold at the following locations:
- Nerstrand Meats and Catering, Nerstrand, MN
- HyVee, 1620 S Cedar Ave, Owatonna, MN
- HyVee, 1920 Grand St, NW, Faribault, MN
Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Nerstrand Meats and Catering. If you have any questions about the recall please contact Nerstrand Meats and Catering at (507)-334-5396.
You must log in to post a comment.