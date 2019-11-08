MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of concerned friends say that University of Minnesota student has gone missing while on a trip to India.
Elizabeth Mann is a student on the Twin Cities campus, and according to a Facebook page launched in hopes of finding her, she was reported missing in Aujuna, Goa at 5 a.m. Thursday.
“Elizabeth has been traveling on her own, anticipating attending a yoga retreat,” the Facebook page says. “The authorities are also investigating a man that has been targeting her. We don’t know if she is on her own, or was taken by this man.”
According to the Times of India, the 20-year-old student has been in India since Oct. 24 and was supposed to fly back Thursday morning.
Staffers found that she was not in her room at the hostel that same morning.
The Facebook page dedicated to finding her describes Mann as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair, and has a nose ring and a flower tattoo under her right arm, along with a globe tattoo on her ankle and a serpent on her leg.
