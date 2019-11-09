MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins held a town hall meeting Saturday. He wanted to talk about road safety and hear people’s concerns and questions.
Residents said they’ve told county leaders before they’re worried about the issue, and say they feel elected county officials aren’t don’t enough to fix the problem.
“You can’t all go behind closed doors and make decisions that are going to affect us, not get our input, not do what we’ve asked you to do, and think we’re going to be happy about it,” one participant said. “That’s not — and especially when kids are dying — that’s not going to be the case, and now that we have names to put to this, you guys are going to have trouble being re-elected if you do nothing.”
Dakota County’s Commissioner said their will be be another meeting for public input in December.
You must log in to post a comment.