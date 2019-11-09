Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pickup truck and semi-truck were driving southbound on Highway 53 when a Volvo came towards them, driving northbound in the southbound lane on Friday.
The Volvo struck the pickup truck head on. The 75-year-old driver of the Volvo, Lorraine Connor of Nett Lake, was killed in the collision.
The pickup truck then spun around and rolled, colliding with the semi-truck.
The drivers of the two trucks are at Cook Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.