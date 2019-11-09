  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    1:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    2:00 PMCollege Football Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pickup truck and semi-truck were driving southbound on Highway 53 when a Volvo came towards them, driving northbound in the southbound lane on Friday.

The Volvo struck the pickup truck head on. The 75-year-old driver of the Volvo, Lorraine Connor of Nett Lake, was killed in the collision.

The pickup truck then spun around and rolled, colliding with the semi-truck.

The drivers of the two trucks are at Cook Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Comments