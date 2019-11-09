Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement says 65-year-old James Couture was shot and killed at a Fond du Lac home, and a 42-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.
Two other adults were present at the scene when officers arrived just after 5 a.m. on Saturday.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
