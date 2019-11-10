Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to stay off the ice after a man fell through Skogman Lake Saturday.
Authorities say the man, who told officers he was trying to ice fish, was able to get himself out and he did not suffer any injuries.
Officials say the incident serves as a reminder that at this point in the year, lake ice is not safe.
