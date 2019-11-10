MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the impeachment inquiry moves forward, so does the Democratic race to choose a presidential candidate.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching up in some polls but remains stuck in the single digits. Esme Murphy spoke with the senator about the campaign and the impeachment inquiry.

Since her breakout performance in the last Democratic presidential debate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has had her best weeks on the campaign trail. In the hours after the Oct. 15 debate, she raised more than $2 million, and she has now qualified for both the Nov. 20 debate and the December debate.

And while Klobuchar’s poll numbers have improved, they remain in the low- to mid-single digits. On top of that, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is rumored to be joining the race. Bloomberg is a moderate Democrat who would appeal to the very voters Klobuchar hopes to make inroads with.

“We are doubling our offices in Iowa, we are adding more staff in New Hampshire, we are adding staff to the other early states as well, and I am going to do this the right way,” Klobuchar said. “I know there are billionaires who are in the race or getting in the race, but I don’t think that you buy Americans’ votes. I think you earn them.”

Klobuchar’s strategy focuses most heavily on Iowa where the caucuses are Feb. 3 — fewer than three months away. She has gotten more key endorsements in Iowa than any other presidential candidate and it’s the place where she is making the most of her small inroads in the polls.

Klobuchar says she is hoping for another breakout performance in the next debate 10 days from now in Georgia.