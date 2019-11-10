  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a woman who was injured in house fire in south Minneapolis last week has died from her injuries.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the 5200 block of 36th Avenue South Wednesday night, where they found an adult woman unconscious upon a primary inspection of the home.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later. The death marks the first fire-related fatality in the city this year.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

