



A father is grieving the loss of his son after a deadly house fire in Red Wing.

It happened in the 1200 block of Phelps Street just after 8 Sunday morning. Firefighters found the body of a 25-year-old man on the first floor.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz shares how his loved ones want him to be remembered.

“Every time I see a picture I cry,” Darwin Christofferson said.

Darwin Christofferson, a navy veteran, was supposed to be having lunch at the local American legion post for Veterans Day. But instead, he was planning his son’s funeral.

Ocean Christofferson was just 25 years old. His dad says Ocean got home late the night before and was asleep on the couch when the fire started Sunday morning.

“He had a medical problem, he had a sunken chest, so he didn’t have full lungs so that didn’t help him either,” Darwin Christofferson explained.

Darwin says his son’s body was found in the kitchen, indicating he may have been trying to get out.

“When they tried to resuscitate him he had so much suit in his lungs,” Darwin Christofferson said.

Both Ocean and his father are known around Red Wing as they both worked together for years at Liberty’s restaurant downtown. The loss is one being felt by the entire community.

“He was a great guy,” Douglas Noreen, Owner of Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge said. “Ocean had a lot of friends.”

The home sustained heavy smoke damage and it’s still undetermined if it can be saved. Darwin says he’s grateful for the support from the community and love for his son.

“A well-loved kid,” Darwin Christofferson added.

The State Fire Marshall, along with Red Wing Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses click here.