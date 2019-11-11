MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following their outstanding performances in Minnesota’s win over Penn State, Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. have both been honored by the Big Ten.
Morgan was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the week while Winfield was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
In the victory, Morgan completed 18-of-20 passes and threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He has now passed for 3,501 career yards, ranking 11th all-time at Minnesota.
Winfield led Minnesota with a team-high 11 tackles (9 solo) and made two interceptions that led to 14 points for the team. He now has seven interceptions on the year, tying Minnesota’s school record set by Jeff Wright in the 1970 season.
Morgan has been honored by the Big Ten three times in his career, while Winfield has been recognized for the fourth time.
The Gophers are 9-0 for the first time since 1904. They were also ranked seventh in the new Associated Press poll on Sunday, the first time in the top 10 since 1962.
The team visits Iowa Saturday.
