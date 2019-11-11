  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Regions Hospital, Shooting, St. Paul Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

The St. Paul Police Department was called to the area of Rice and Sherburne around 11:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officials say shortly after, a man showed up at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. Police say the man is stable with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

