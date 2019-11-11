Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sever’s Holiday Lights in Shakopee is getting an early start to the holiday season with their new fall light tour.
The new attraction features a half-mile course filled with pumpkins and bright displays. Guests will hear pop music hits as they drive through the course from the warmth of their own cars.
“We’re so excited to expand Sever’s offerings and create a vibrant, memorable activity that we hope will become a new tradition for local families for years to come,” says Nicola Peterson with Sever’s.
The tour takes about 20 to 30 minutes. Tickets cost $5 a person.
