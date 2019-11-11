Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Believe it or not, St. Paul is the top destination for Thanksgiving travel. Well, at least according to Wallethub.
Scottsdale, Arizona was second, and Virginia Beach rounded out the top three.
The personal-finance website compiled its list based on factors such as the cost of a Thanksgiving meal, the share of delayed flights to the area, number of Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions and more.
St. Paul was ranked No. 1, only suffering in the affordability category. Surprisingly enough, the city ranked 11th in the Thanksgiving Weather Forecast Rank.
