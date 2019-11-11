  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A victim from St. Paul died over the weekend following a crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of State Highway 87 and 210th Avenue, about 8 miles north of Taylors Falls.

One of the drivers was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where they were pronounced dead. The driver was identified as E Lor.

The second driver was brought to a Wisconsin hospital and released.

Investigators say icy conditions on the road appeared to play a role in the crash.

