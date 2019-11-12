ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday the formal plans for the redevelopment of the 122-acre site of the former Ford plant.
For almost 90 years, the plant was a manufacturing site for Ford Motor Company, producing 7 million vehicles in that time. The plant closed in 2011.
The announcement of the final, $1 billion deal caps more than 11 years of planning.
“I don’t know if one state can take any more good news that’s happened this week,” the governor joked, referencing the Gopher football victory over the weekend. “The future looks bright here, and I can’t wait to see…what this looks like.”
The proposed development will contain 3,800 housing units, 265,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 feet of retail space. The plan also includes 50 acres of public space and green space near the Mississippi River.
The plan will have to go before the St. Paul City Council before the end of the year.
In the final years before the plant closed, it was the manufacturing site of one of Ford’s classic and most popular vehicles: the Ranger pickup. At its height, the plant employed 1,800 workers.
At a press conference Tuesday, city council members, the mayor and the governor described the plan for the former plant as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop such a larger and historic site.
