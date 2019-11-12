Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating the assault of an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights prison that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Just after noon on Friday corrections officers found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive and bleeding from his head.
He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The suspect in the assault is a 22-year-old inmate.
Preliminary investigations show that the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head.
The suspect allegedly continued to kick the victim’s head and face after he was down.
MCF-Oak Park Heights is a maximum security prison with 473 inmates.
