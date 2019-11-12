MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 75-year-old man who was assaulted after getting off a city bus in Minneapolis last week has died.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, has been charged with second degree murder.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, police responded a call at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center to investigate an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive. He had sustained a serious brain injury, was in critical condition, and was not expected to survive.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned the victim was approached and punched by Davis-Miles. They then reviewed bus and transit center video; the victim had asked Davis-Miles and three of his friends to stop being so loud. Davis-Miles then became hostile and threatened to “beat” the victim after he left the bus.

The victim got off the bus, and Davis-Miles followed him with his friends. The surveillance camera video only showed their lower legs, but Davis-Miles appeared to lunge at or strike the victim. The victim then fell and struck his head on the ground.

From the multiple camera angles on the bus and transit center, police were able to note Davis-Miles’ face and clothing. They obtained still photographs and used facial recognition software that led to his identification.

Davis-Miles was arrested a day later in south Minneapolis.

Though he was originally charged with first-degree assault, the criminal complaint has been amended to add a charge of second degree murder. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 40 years in prison.

This marks the city’s 39th homicide of the year.