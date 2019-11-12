Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CenterPoint Energy says it’s working to restore gas service to hundreds of customers in Shakopee after a natural gas outage.
According to CenterPoint, gas service was shut off to about 600 customers Monday night after an interruption in gas pressure on CenterPoint’s pipeline system in Shakopee.
Crews worked overnight to identify and correct the problem. As of Tuesday morning, CenterPoint Energy technicians have been going door to door to restore gas service to homes and businesses impacted.
The company hopes to have all services restored by Tuesday.
