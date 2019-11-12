MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Eagan man faces a theft charge after he was allegedly caught stealing items from a “bait car” set up by police in an apartment parking garage.

Patrick O’Brien faces one felony count of theft in connection to the Nov. 6, 2019 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eagan apartment manager reported in October increased issues involving an individual or individuals damaging vehicles or stealing property in the parking garage. So, police worked with the apartment and put a “bait car” in the garage that contained several valuable items, like credit cards, a cellphone and two laptops. The vehicle was also equipped with a video surveillance system.

Then, on Nov. 6, an alarm went off in the bait car, alerting police. An officer responded and noticed a wallet missing from the vehicle. A man who was nearby, later identified as O’Brien, was asked if he noticed anything suspicious and he said he saw a Hispanic female of average build looking around the car.

According to the complaint, the video surveillance system wasn’t working properly, so it was reset and officers left the apartment complex.

Thirty minutes later, the alarm on the vehicle sounded again, and an officer who was already in the area responded. The officer went to the bait vehicle and noticed that both laptops were missing.

The complaint said O’Brien was again located a short distance away with both laptops in his hands. He said he found them discarded a short distance away from the bait car. He was then arrested.

According to the complaint, video from the vehicle captured footage of O’Brien approaching the side of the vehicle and looking in the windows. He was then seen opening the passenger door, removing the laptops and walking away.

After agreeing to a Mirandized statement, O’Brien initially denied stealing the items and said they were found near a dumpster. After further questioning, he admitted to taking the laptops and the wallet from the previous incident. The wallet was located later in his apartment.

The value of the items were determined to be $1,373.88.

If convicted, O’Brien could face up to five years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.