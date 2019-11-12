Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Eden Prairie Police Department responded to a 911 call from the 6000 block of St. Johns Drive just before 11 a.m., after an alleged domestic assault.
When authorities arrived on scene, the person believed to be responsible had already fled on foot.
Officers searched the nearby area, with assistance from the Minnetonka Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
Because of the police presence in the area, Forest Hills elementary school implemented a “stay-put lock down” until the search was over.
Law enforcement was unable to find the adult male and the call was cleared at 11:44 a.m.
No weapons were involved in the domestic assault, and police say there is no threat to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.