MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a fire destroyed a lodge Monday in Voyageurs National Park.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says fire ravaged the Voyageur Park Lodge on Watlz Road in Kabetogama Township. Crews responded to the fire around 5 p.m. and determined the structure to be a total loss.
No one was in the lodge at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office.
The lodge overlooked Lake Kabetogama and was available for travelers to rent.
