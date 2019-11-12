



— University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

On Tuesday, officials with the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl made the announcement. The award not only honors the coach for his significant victory over Penn State, but also honors him for “embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

Undefeated Minnesota beat Penn State at TCF Bank Stadium Saturday in what many are calling the biggest game in the modern era for Minnesota’s program. Both quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. were honored by the Big Ten for their stellar performances.

“Minnesota proved to the nation that the Golden Gophers are legitimate contenders in the Big Ten and that they belong in the conversation for the College Football Playoff,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This was a program-defining win. The way coach Fleck has invested in his players and his program’s culture reminds us of coach Dodd.”

Fleck success on the field is very well-known, but the award also recognizes the academic success of his players. His teams have set program records for team GPA in Fleck’s three years as coach.

Fleck also gives back when he’s not coaching.

“When he’s not coaching, he and the team can often be found at University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital where they have hosted or helped with turkey drives, diaper drives and canned food drives this past year,” the news release said.

The Dodd Trophy, named after Georgia Tech legendary coach Bobby Dodd, was established in 1976 to honor NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head football coaches whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field.