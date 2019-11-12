MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Mall of America says it will be giving away more than $200,000 in giftcards and prizes during the Black Friday weekend.
The mall will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, with a celebration at the north entrance.
The first 200 guests in line will receive gift cards valued between $10 and $500.
10,000 other people can get mystery scratch off tickets, starting on Black Friday and going to Dec. 1, for the chance to win concert and event tickets, hotel getaways, electronics, designer items and more.
The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth straight year so that employees can enjoy the holiday.
A Walk to End Hunger is planned at the mall as well, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, to raise awareness and funding for a plan to end hunger in Minnesota.
