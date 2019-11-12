Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul have identified the victim who was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul have identified the victim who was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night.
According to the police, the deceased victim is 20-year-old Daniel Olvera of St. Paul.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Rice Street and West Wayzata Street in St. Paul Sunday around 5 p.m. Police said a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Rice Street. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related: Fatal Shootings Bring St. Paul Together To Prevent, Understand Violence
Sgt. Mike Ernster said it’s the 29th fatal shooting in 2019 in St. Paul.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to call St. Paul Police Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.
You must log in to post a comment.