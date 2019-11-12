Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sexual assault was reported near the University of Minnesota campus early Tuesday morning.
According to a safety notification from the university, two male suspects, both described as having a “heavy build,” approached the victim at the intersection of 7th Street SE and 12th Avenue SE.
The victim was thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted by the suspects. The suspects were then scared away by another group.
A notice of the incident was sent out Tuesday to the campus community as a “Safe-U Advisory,” meaning officials have determined there is no imminent threat to the community.
