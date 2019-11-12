CONWAY, Ark. (CBS Local) — An off-duty Arkansas police officer who was caught on camera dancing naked at a nightclub has been suspended.

The video shows Conway police officer Cebron Hackett dancing completely nude to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and then struggling with a security guard at Discovery Nightclub in Little Rock.

The video was brought to the attention of the Conway Police Chief Jody Spradlin on October 13, CBS affiliate KTHV reported. Hackett was suspended for 30 days without pay and will be transferred to a different division when he returns to work.

“Your actions have brought discredit and embarrassment among the Conway Police Department and could have resulted in your arrest for public intoxication,” Spradlin wrote in a notice of suspension sent to Hackett on Oct. 25.

Hackett was reportedly escorted out of the nightclub and got dressed. Officials say Hackett’s wife picked him up and drove him back to his car in Conway, where he allegedly drove the rest of the way home.

Spradlin wrote in the notice that not enough time had passed for Hackett to “safely and legally drive a motor vehicle.”

“While your level of intoxication cannot be proved at that moment, it is very reasonable under these set of circumstances to state that you failed to hold yourself to a standard that is acceptable by the public of the police department,” the chief continued.

Hackett, who was not charged with a crime, apologized on Facebook.

“A few weeks ago I made a huge mistake and accepted the consequences that came along with it,” Hackett wrote. “Please understand that mistake does not define me.”