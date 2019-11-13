Programming Note:Today's episodes of "Young & The Restless" and "Bold & the Beautiful" will air tomorrow at normal times.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Seats, Crashes, Hennepin Healthcare, Local TV, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s hard enough bundling up your kids for this cold weather, but doctors want to make sure your child isn’t too bundled to be safe in a car seat.

The American Academy of Pediatrics warns parents to make sure the straps on their car seats are snug.

A bulky winter coat can interfere with that, causing the child to slip out of their seats in a crash.

There is a way to test if your child’s coat passes the test.

“The way we check for tightness is we shoudn’t be able to take a tuck in the webbing. This is too loose. So what we will do is pull and snug it up, and you can see here that I can’t take a pinch,” Hennepin Healthcare nurse and trauma prevention specialist Julie Philbrook said.

Philbook says use your child’s coat as a blanket over the straps. Then use a thinner option for car trips like layers and a fleece jacket.

Comments